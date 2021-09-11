$3.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will post $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.07. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $17.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $19.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,049. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $261.80. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

