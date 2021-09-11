$753.35 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce $753.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.00 million and the lowest is $751.70 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $705.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 8.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 166,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.87. 2,008,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.90. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $152.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

