COVA Market Cap Reaches $688,583.16 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, COVA has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COVA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $688,583.16 and approximately $20,722.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00059627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00161427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00043710 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

