$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

HR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

HR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.26. 1,216,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.08 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

