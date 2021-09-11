CUTcoin (CUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.32 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $23.32 million and $455.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 26% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00051378 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00122400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.55 or 0.00508980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00019610 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000686 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 149,702,346 coins and its circulating supply is 145,702,346 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

