Analysts Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.68 Million

Sep 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to announce sales of $206.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.81 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $199.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $863.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.61 million to $915.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $958.84 million, with estimates ranging from $905.81 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HL. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.51.

NYSE:HL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.05. 5,675,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,977,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.17. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

