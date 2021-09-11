$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,348. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $51,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

