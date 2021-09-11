Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Hilltop reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hilltop by 437.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 5,923.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Hilltop by 37.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hilltop by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.33. 611,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

