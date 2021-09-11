$530.86 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to post sales of $530.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $519.30 million. MarineMax reported sales of $398.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

MarineMax stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.86. 306,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,323. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth $197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 135.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth $527,000.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

