Howdoo Market Capitalization Achieves $9.20 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and $269,781.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00060188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00161609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00043939 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 464,856,959 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

