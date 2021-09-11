Revolution Populi (RVP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $93.83 million and $1.26 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 41% against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00060188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00161609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00043939 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

