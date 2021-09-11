$585.00 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post sales of $585.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $591.10 million and the lowest is $573.70 million. Harsco posted sales of $509.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.22. 157,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Strs Ohio raised its position in Harsco by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,292,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 654,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 2,382.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 274,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.