Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Post $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to post $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.13. The Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hershey by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 82,099 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 9.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.06. The stock had a trading volume of 570,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,830. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $182.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

