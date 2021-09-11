Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Analysts predict that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.18). ION Geophysical posted earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:IO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,310. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.