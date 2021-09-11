SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will announce $103.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.05 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $94.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $411.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $472.77 million, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $476.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,910 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,356. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.07 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16.

SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

