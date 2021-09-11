Impossible Finance Hits Market Cap of $15.36 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00005631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $858,863.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00070317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00130352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00182616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,391.09 or 0.99880127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.47 or 0.07117242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.64 or 0.00907988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

