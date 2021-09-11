$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 29,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,019. The firm has a market cap of $327.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

