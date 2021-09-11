CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.88 Million

Equities analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report sales of $291.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.70 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $262.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

CONE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.01. 611,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,925.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

