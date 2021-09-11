$0.29 EPS Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Sapiens International reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 54,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,829. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1,199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 75,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

