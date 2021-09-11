$124.86 Million in Sales Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce sales of $124.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.30 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $120.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $528.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.40 million to $530.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $548.68 million, with estimates ranging from $539.30 million to $557.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,694. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $309.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

