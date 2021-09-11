EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.78 Million

Equities analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to announce $128.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $116.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $490.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.60 million to $494.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $554.06 million, with estimates ranging from $543.30 million to $572.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of EVOP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.16. 186,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,285. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,257.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,857.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,721 shares of company stock worth $370,788. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in EVO Payments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

