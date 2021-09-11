IRISnet Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $147.45 million and approximately $23.84 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,037,216,048 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,728,251 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

