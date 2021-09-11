KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $45.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.27.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE BEKE traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $18.98. 7,746,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,698,833. KE has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion and a PE ratio of 52.72.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that KE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

