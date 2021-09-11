AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $59.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

NYSE AXS traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $47.11. 297,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.