Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives $223.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.20.

Several research firms recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,011. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $82.35 and a 12 month high of $181.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.83. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 30.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.