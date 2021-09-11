Automata Network Price Tops $1.13 (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $194.63 million and $53.52 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00069416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00181974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,162.23 or 0.99794252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.50 or 0.07127334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00862076 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

