GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. GoPro also reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.01 million. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,715. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,050.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,068,160. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,542,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 260.4% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GoPro by 171.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,700 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $23,432,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

