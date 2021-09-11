Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report sales of $468.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.05 million. Gentex reported sales of $474.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 756,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after buying an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 51.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 597,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after acquiring an additional 203,560 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 26.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 129,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,361 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gentex by 9.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,084,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,062,000 after purchasing an additional 255,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $1,083,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 998,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.