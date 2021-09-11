MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,927.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $36.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,847.41. 327,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,463. The company has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of -36,948.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,716.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,563.83. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

