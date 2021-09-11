Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 54,137 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIGI traded down $3.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.12. 66,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,255. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.55. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

