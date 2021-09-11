Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $98.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.89. 2,842,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,820. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.17.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at about $4,574,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 160.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

