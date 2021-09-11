Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

GBNXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

GBNXF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

