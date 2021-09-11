Arqma 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,305.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $336,532.69 and $17,305.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,456.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.23 or 0.07269042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.54 or 0.00403766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.83 or 0.01405378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00126857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.80 or 0.00558349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.89 or 0.00510138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.28 or 0.00345994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,623,845 coins and its circulating supply is 10,579,301 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

