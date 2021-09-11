Computacenter (LON:CCC) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,900 at Barclays

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,982 ($38.96).

Get Computacenter alerts:

Shares of LON:CCC traded down GBX 56 ($0.73) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,974 ($38.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,005. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,774.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,594.01. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 2,081.07 ($27.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,098 ($40.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 16.90 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.