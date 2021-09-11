Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

ORTX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 240,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,697. The company has a market cap of $358.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,643,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,980 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,845,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 990,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 849,717 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

