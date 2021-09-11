$16.23 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report $16.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.69 million and the lowest is $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $11.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $67.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.41 million to $71.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $65.34 million, with estimates ranging from $63.63 million to $68.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GAIN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 65,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,704. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

