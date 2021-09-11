$16.23 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report $16.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.69 million and the lowest is $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $11.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $67.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.41 million to $71.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $65.34 million, with estimates ranging from $63.63 million to $68.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GAIN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 65,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,704. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.