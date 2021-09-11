Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.17 million and $6,046.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00069794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00129477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00183525 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,535.20 or 1.00051519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.94 or 0.07123306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.05 or 0.00874606 BTC.

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

