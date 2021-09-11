Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 21.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 12.3% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 114.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $471,497,000 after buying an additional 854,032 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.48.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $917,936,108. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $378.69. 11,538,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,386,002. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

