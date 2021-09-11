Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Arlo Technologies posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.32. 651,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,021. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $524.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

