Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTXPF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $36.32 target price on Victrex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Victrex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Victrex stock remained flat at $$35.99 during trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.29. Victrex has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

