Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives $9.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 31,457 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

INFI traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.55. 1,421,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,726. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.19.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

