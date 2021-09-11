Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Reaches $134.57 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $134.57 million and approximately $51.09 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $216.33 or 0.00473505 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 650,804 coins and its circulating supply is 622,059 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

