Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,061 at Barclays

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,641.29 ($34.51).

ADM traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,497 ($45.69). 331,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,844. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,576 ($33.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,439.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £10.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total transaction of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35). Also, insider Annette Court acquired 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,606 ($47.11) per share, for a total transaction of £26,468.04 ($34,580.66).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

