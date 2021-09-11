Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 793 ($10.36) to GBX 709 ($9.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of LON:PHNX traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 630.40 ($8.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,855. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 616.40 ($8.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 664.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,206.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28.

In other news, insider Andrew Briggs purchased 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £14,907.33 ($19,476.52). Also, insider Nicholas Lyons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.32), for a total transaction of £127,400 ($166,448.92). Insiders have purchased a total of 70,667 shares of company stock valued at $44,579,871 over the last 90 days.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

