Urus (URUS) Price Tops $6.00 on Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00059892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00162510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00043705 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

