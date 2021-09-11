Centric Cash (CNS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.24 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Centric Cash has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000657 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 164.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00058383 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

