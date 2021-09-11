Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.02. Pinduoduo posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,806,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.19 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,076 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,627 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth $152,817,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.