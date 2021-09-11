Analysts Set Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Target Price at $196.79

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,563. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.85. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

