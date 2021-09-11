WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $764.69 million and approximately $26.10 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00068496 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00028924 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008121 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 940,361,660 coins and its circulating supply is 740,361,659 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

