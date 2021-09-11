Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at $589,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,870 shares of company stock worth $7,784,343. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Redfin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after buying an additional 2,864,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Redfin by 10.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after buying an additional 254,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.16 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82. Redfin has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.